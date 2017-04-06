A spring afternoon with bald eagles

Bald eagle

Bald eagleRancho Murieta has a wealth of wildlife, but Murietans value our bald eagles above everything. They're a thrilling sight, for sure. Neighbor Paul Anderson, who has lived in the community for 20 years, calls himself a "hobbyist" photographer. He encountered eagles over the weekend. "I saw one eagle on a tree near the nest at Lake Clementia Saturday morning," he writes, "and then the female ( I think as they are larger than the males) flew into the nest tree.  A few moments later the male flew over to join her on the nesting tree." (Click photos for larger images)

April 6, 2017 - 9:31am
Bill Gengler
Bill Gengler's picture
Joined: 06/26/2008
Posts: 98
Post rating: 165
Eagles

Beautiful - Birdman

William Gengler

 