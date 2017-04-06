A spring afternoon with bald eagles

Rancho Murieta has a wealth of wildlife, but Murietans value our bald eagles above everything. They're a thrilling sight, for sure. Neighbor Paul Anderson, who has lived in the community for 20 years, calls himself a "hobbyist" photographer. He encountered eagles over the weekend. "I saw one eagle on a tree near the nest at Lake Clementia Saturday morning," he writes, "and then the female ( I think as they are larger than the males) flew into the nest tree. A few moments later the male flew over to join her on the nesting tree." (Click photos for larger images)