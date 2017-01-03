'From Blah to Beautiful' at Jan. 24 Garden Club

The River Valley Garden Club presents "From Blah to Beautiful: The Transformation of an Urban Backyard", on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 PM at the RMA building. The speaker will be Mary Jane Sutliff, Master Gardener and former District Director of the River Valley Garden District. Ms. Sutcliff's garden makeover was one of six featured in the annual Arden Park Garden tour this past September. She will be presenting a PowerPoint presentation on how she transformed a third of an acre into a beautiful and water efficient garden space. Now that it is winter is a good time to be learning and planning for the dry months ahead!

Social time begins at 6:30 pm. Guests are always welcome. Visit www.rivervalleygardenclub.net for more information.