Blood Drive April 17, noon to 6 p.m.
Our local Blood Drive here in RM takes place on Monday, April 17th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church from noon to 6 pm.
TO GIVE BLOOD, YOU SHOULD BE
~in generally good health
~at least 110 pounds
~free from cold symptoms for at least 72 hours
~at least 16 years old. All 16 & 17 year olds will be required to provide signed BloodSource parental consent form before each donation
OTHER INFORMATION
~entire process takes about an hour
~walk-ins are welcome
~childcare is available
~enjoy homemade cookies in the snack room
~earn MyBloodSource rewards that can be redeemed for a wide variety of items
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend