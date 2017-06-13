Catching up with three recent tournaments
RMWGC Partners’ Eclectic Tournament 2017
The RM Women’s “Partners’ Eclectic” Tournament was played on subsequent days, April 11 and May 16. The eclectic is a multi-round golf tournament that results in one 18-hole score per player. Golfing partners compared their scorecards for each round and selected the lowest score for those rounds on each hole. Congratulations to the following winning pairs:
Flight 1
1st Place – Chieko Martin / Helen Kang 58
2nd Place – Pat Greenhaw / Penelope Kahr 62
3rd Place – Jan Marsac / Nina Heise 63
4th Place – Sharon Croswell / El Louise Waldron 64
Flight 2
1st Place – Judy Leezer / Claudia Faeth 58
2nd Place – Kathy Jaime / Mischel Choi 61/30
3rd Place – Charlene Steving / Phyllis Lansman 61/31
4th Place – Jena McDonald / Karen Czerkies 62
CLOSEST to the PIN (April 11)
Hole Distance
Chieko Martin 2 5' 8"
Jill McGahey 2 6' 3"
Pat Greenhaw 2 7' 1"
Carmen Heimbecker 12 0' 4"
Karen Czerkies 12 8' 6"
Diane Raggio 12 10' 1"
CLOSEST to the PIN (May 16)
Hole Distance
Pat Valdez 6 22' 2"
Lori Kwan 6 39' 0"
Helen Kang 6 41' 9"
Judy Radovich 16 2' 7"
Ann Coeur 16 13' 0"
Debra Canadas 16 23' 1"
*Ties were broken using USGA method
RMWGC “Better Nine” Golf Tournament - North Course
The RM Women’s Golf “Better Nine” Tournament was play May 30, 2017 on the North Course. Congratulations to all winners:
Name Place Score
FIRST FLIGHT
Chieko Martin 1st 31
Pat Greenhaw 2nd 36
Helen Kang 3rd 37/13
SECOND FLIGHT
San Robinson 1st 36
Soon Lee 2nd 36.5
Diane Raggio 3rd 37
THIRD FLIGHT
Mischel Choi 1st 34.5
Trish Lawver 2nd 37
Sharon Croswell 3rd 37.5
FOURTH FLIGHT
Betty Warner 1st 33
El Louise Waldron 2nd 35
Charlene Steving 3rd 36.5
CLOSEST to the PIN
Hole Distance
Lucia Choi 2 5' 7"
Helen Kang 2 19'
Ann Coeur 2 20' 11"'
Ann Coeur 12 23' 6"
Deb Canadas 12 28' 10"
Marlene Duncan 12 61' 5"
*Ties were broken using USGA method
RMWGC “Low Gross / Low Net” Tournament - June 6, 2017
The RM Women’s Golf Club played their “Low Gross / Low Net” Tournament June 6 on the South Course. Congratulations to the following winners:
FLIGHT 1
Low Gross
1st Place – Angie Friedrich 76
2nd Place – Chieko Martin 81
3rd Place – E Jane White 83
Low Net
1st Place – Pat Greenhaw 71
2nd Place – Lucia Choi 72
3rd Place – Jan Marsac 73/48/16
FLIGHT 2
Low Gross
1st Place – Mischel Choi 98
2nd Place – Karen Czerkies 99
3rd Place – Claudia Faeth 101
Low Net
1st Place – Betty Warner 70
2nd Place –Mary Ann Amburn 72
3rd Place – Rene Lewis 74/52
CLOSEST to the PIN HOLE DISTANCE
Jan Marsac 4 13'
Cindy Doty 4 13' 10"
Helen Kang 4 14' 3"
Penelope Kahr 15 8' 2"
Chieko Martin 15 9' 2"
El Louise Waldron 15 12' 5"
Also special congratulations to the achievements of these golfers:
Shelly Wright – birdie, Hole #8
Sharon Croswell - birdie, Hole #15
Marge Earle - birdie, Hole #7
Angie Friedrich - birdies, Holes #11 & 14
• Ties were broken using USGA method
– Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend