Catching up with three recent tournaments

RMWGC Partners’ Eclectic Tournament 2017

The RM Women’s “Partners’ Eclectic” Tournament was played on subsequent days, April 11 and May 16. The eclectic is a multi-round golf tournament that results in one 18-hole score per player. Golfing partners compared their scorecards for each round and selected the lowest score for those rounds on each hole. Congratulations to the following winning pairs:

Flight 1

1st Place – Chieko Martin / Helen Kang 58

2nd Place – Pat Greenhaw / Penelope Kahr 62

3rd Place – Jan Marsac / Nina Heise 63

4th Place – Sharon Croswell / El Louise Waldron 64

Flight 2

1st Place – Judy Leezer / Claudia Faeth 58

2nd Place – Kathy Jaime / Mischel Choi 61/30

3rd Place – Charlene Steving / Phyllis Lansman 61/31

4th Place – Jena McDonald / Karen Czerkies 62

CLOSEST to the PIN (April 11)

Hole Distance

Chieko Martin 2 5' 8"

Jill McGahey 2 6' 3"

Pat Greenhaw 2 7' 1"

Carmen Heimbecker 12 0' 4"

Karen Czerkies 12 8' 6"

Diane Raggio 12 10' 1"

CLOSEST to the PIN (May 16)

Hole Distance

Pat Valdez 6 22' 2"

Lori Kwan 6 39' 0"

Helen Kang 6 41' 9"

Judy Radovich 16 2' 7"

Ann Coeur 16 13' 0"

Debra Canadas 16 23' 1"

*Ties were broken using USGA method

RMWGC “Better Nine” Golf Tournament - North Course

The RM Women’s Golf “Better Nine” Tournament was play May 30, 2017 on the North Course. Congratulations to all winners:

Name Place Score

FIRST FLIGHT

Chieko Martin 1st 31

Pat Greenhaw 2nd 36

Helen Kang 3rd 37/13

SECOND FLIGHT

San Robinson 1st 36

Soon Lee 2nd 36.5

Diane Raggio 3rd 37

THIRD FLIGHT

Mischel Choi 1st 34.5

Trish Lawver 2nd 37

Sharon Croswell 3rd 37.5

FOURTH FLIGHT

Betty Warner 1st 33

El Louise Waldron 2nd 35

Charlene Steving 3rd 36.5

CLOSEST to the PIN

Hole Distance

Lucia Choi 2 5' 7"

Helen Kang 2 19'

Ann Coeur 2 20' 11"'

Ann Coeur 12 23' 6"

Deb Canadas 12 28' 10"

Marlene Duncan 12 61' 5"

*Ties were broken using USGA method

RMWGC “Low Gross / Low Net” Tournament - June 6, 2017

The RM Women’s Golf Club played their “Low Gross / Low Net” Tournament June 6 on the South Course. Congratulations to the following winners:

FLIGHT 1

Low Gross

1st Place – Angie Friedrich 76

2nd Place – Chieko Martin 81

3rd Place – E Jane White 83

Low Net

1st Place – Pat Greenhaw 71

2nd Place – Lucia Choi 72

3rd Place – Jan Marsac 73/48/16

FLIGHT 2

Low Gross

1st Place – Mischel Choi 98

2nd Place – Karen Czerkies 99

3rd Place – Claudia Faeth 101

Low Net

1st Place – Betty Warner 70

2nd Place –Mary Ann Amburn 72

3rd Place – Rene Lewis 74/52

CLOSEST to the PIN HOLE DISTANCE

Jan Marsac 4 13'

Cindy Doty 4 13' 10"

Helen Kang 4 14' 3"

Penelope Kahr 15 8' 2"

Chieko Martin 15 9' 2"

El Louise Waldron 15 12' 5"

Also special congratulations to the achievements of these golfers:

Shelly Wright – birdie, Hole #8

Sharon Croswell - birdie, Hole #15

Marge Earle - birdie, Hole #7

Angie Friedrich - birdies, Holes #11 & 14

• Ties were broken using USGA method

– Jan Valine, RMWGC Publicity Chair