Community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23
Our local Blood Drive here in RM takes place on Monday, January 23rd at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church from noon to 6 pm.
TO GIVE BLOOD, YOU SHOULD BE
~in generally good health
~at least 110 pounds
~free from cold symptoms for at least 48 hours
~at least 16 years old. All 16 & 17 year olds will be required to provide signed BloodSource parental consent form before each donation
OTHER INFORMATION
~donate whole blood or platelets
~entire process takes about an hour
~walk-ins are welcome
~childcare is available
~enjoy homemade cookies in the snack room
~earn MyBloodSource rewards that can be redeemed for a wide variety of items
~ potential marrow donors can register for "Be the Match"
~ platelet donations take place the 2nd Monday of each month by appointment only
