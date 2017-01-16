HomeGroupsRancho Murieta Women's Club

Community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23

Published January 16, 2017
rmc.jpg

Our local Blood Drive here in RM takes place on Monday, January 23rd at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church from noon to 6 pm.

TO GIVE BLOOD, YOU SHOULD BE

~in generally good health

~at least 110 pounds

 ~free from cold symptoms for at least 48 hours

~at least 16 years old.  All 16 & 17 year olds will be required to provide signed BloodSource parental consent form before each donation

OTHER INFORMATION

~donate whole blood or platelets

~entire process takes about an hour

~walk-ins are welcome

~childcare is available

~enjoy homemade cookies in the snack room

~earn MyBloodSource rewards that can be redeemed for a wide variety of items

 ~ potential marrow donors can register for "Be the Match"  

~ platelet donations take place the 2nd Monday of each month by appointment only

Rancho Murieta Women's Club

Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
Rancho Murieta Properties
Rancho Murieta Learning Center
Blue Valley Remodeling
Trujillo Tow and Transport
Premier Mobile Tire
Squeaky Clean
Murieta Health Club
Neighborhood Pro Handyman
Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
Barrett Services
Go Fore Pizza
Dr. Do A Lot's Professional Pet Sitting
1A Advanced Garage Doors
InterState Propane
Upper Level Maintenance
North State Golf Cars
Damon's Computer Service
Chase Electrical
Affordable Blind Solutions
Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
Dawny Corsaut
KK Collision Center
Sac City Cabinets
Home Care Assistance
Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
InaSemrau.com
Premier Home Repair and Maintenance

Change text size

-A A +A

Free classified ads

Forum posts

Recent comments

view counter
view counter
view counter

These companies bring you RM.com

Directory advertisers

User login