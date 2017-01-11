HomeGroupsGreenfield Communications Broadband and Cable TV

DISH DVR fee change

Published January 11, 2017
January 10, 2016

To Our Valued Greenfield Customers:

We have recently been notified that Dish Network will be increasing the DVR Service Fee associated with the 722k from $10 to $15 a month. We attempted to get an extension on this increase but Dish was not able to grant our request.

This rate increase will affect new accounts as well as customers that add their first 722k to their account as of 1/17/17. Customers with existing 722k receivers will find their DVR Service Fees will remain unchanged, at this time, as long as they retain at least one 722k on the account.

Greenfield communications will continue to offer DVR Service at a rate of $10/mo for our Basic Cable customers with Pace equipment.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at 888-230-0020 or via email at support@egreenfield.com.

Thank you.

Greenfield Communications
Billing Department
(888) 230-0020
Billing@egreenfield.com

