Don Thames: I've seen frost and I've seen rain

I have long thought I should pick up a pen and write stories for the members. Finally I'm off my keister (I had to look that word up -- it's the fleshy part of the human body that you sit on).

So, here goes. I'm going to give this a shot. Herb Caen, brilliant columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, I'll never be. However, I do remember his style. I'll be pretending to write like him -- interesting stuff . . . stories about your fellow members, information on events that are coming up, ideas for you to consider, the happenings and good times at Rancho Murieta. You get the idea. Golf will be the glue that binds all this together. If I find myself lacking for information from you, I'll be forced to write about myself. That should be all the incentive you need to provide me material. Please feel free to write me at dthames@ranchomurietacc.com.

River Game

Fresh off the press is the playing of the River Game. This a combination skins game, team game, kp game and another individual game called the sprint, which is the aggregate individual gross score for holes 15-18. This was perhaps the 30th running of that game. A few things have changed over the years but it continues to be a scratch (no handicap) event. Fifty two players participated on Sunday (12-18-16). Chad Vander Dussen, Todd Bold, Bryan Hottman and David Bates claimed the top prize in the team game and Tom Shewchuk was individual winner. The gender barrier was smashed for the second River Game in a row. RMWGC Champion Angie Friedrich teed it up with the men with no strokes. She doesn’t need ‘em! As long as she is, I consider it a stretch that she plays from the bronze.

Frost and Rain

Frost season is here. For both avid golfers and staff, this is the toughest time of year. Fifty guys will sit around and wait two hours to play in freezing weather, but if a drop of rain falls at 60 degrees they run. Simply amazing! Some of the calls we get are hilarious. “There is no frost on my lawn, is there a frost delay down there today?” The best call has to be the rainy day phone call l took last year. “It’s not raining at my house on the South, is it raining on the North?” Not knowing whether this was a joke or not, I started laughing. The caller got mad, so I told him “It’s clear, come on out.”

Golf Programs

This is the time of year that golf pros do much of the planning for the coming year. The golf ops budget preparation is in the rear view mirror. Next is the planning for programs and events for 2017. We will carry over many of the programs from previous years and add some stuff that we think will load the bases.

Golf fitness classes begin in February. We will expand the Green Pea Golf School for Ladies Program and transition them into a PGA program called Get Golf Ready. GGR is designed to get beginning and or novice players up and playing from the outset of the five lesson series.

We will again feature Men, Women and Couples golf leagues over the spring and summer months. It will be a five weeks of match play.

Our Junior Golf Program has really taken off. Last year we had 106 juniors in the program. I believe that meant we touched at least 318 people as participants without even considering the impact we had on Facebook and other social media. We are expanding our successful PGA Jr. League Golf Team(s) to include another team for a 16 and under league. Last year, our varsity PGA Jr. League Team won the Sacramento 2 Region league championships. These successes are happening thanks to the help of our 25 plus member volunteers and our dozen Jr. Golf Mentors. Brian Little has come in and expanded things to run a year long program for the more dedicated players.

One more note about the upcoming Golf Fitness Classes coming up in February. Your instructor will be your TPI (Titleist Performance Institute) Golf Pro. Me. This is not a training course for Navy Seals. It will be conducted at your speed as needed and will focus on the five pillars of golf fitness: Stability, Mobility, Speed, Balance and Power. New this year is that we will end the class with some mindfulness training that could be very applicable to golf, if not other things in life. Reply here if you would like to sign up: dthames@ranchomurietacc.com.

So, this is the first of what I expect will be a series of occasional writings. I want to write about the people and the golf community of Rancho Murieta.