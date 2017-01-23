Fishing Club invites all to its meeting and sets first outing of 2017

We're looking forward to kicking off 2017 with a big meeting. All residents are invited to the Feb. 1 meeting, in the back room of the RMA Building at 7 p.m. We will have a guest speaker. He will talk about how to fish the RM lakes and new fishing gear for 2017. The meeting will last approximately one hour.

We are planning the first fishing outing at Amador lake for February 24th.



Thank you,

Angel Ercila

RMFC Secretary

916 606 5008