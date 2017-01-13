Fishing reminder from Rancho Murieta Fishing Club

The RM Fishing Club is wishing a happy and healthy 2017 to all in Rancho Murieta. The RMFC would like to remind all RM fishermen and women to renew your fishing license and annual boat permit for 2017. As per RMA, guest must be accompanied by a property owner or resident while using the facilities. Violation of these rules will be subject to fines.



Section 4. Boat Usage

A. RMA requires that all boats (eight feet in length or over) launched and being operated on Rancho Murieta lakes must obtain either an RMA daily use permit pass and have one copy of the pass on the dash of the vehicle towing the boat on the day of use, or have an RMA annual decal affixed to the port (left) side of the bow of the boat. Decals or tags are available for purchase in the RMA office.

B. Boats with gasoline motors shall not be allowed on any of the Rancho Murieta lakes.

C. Electric motors may be used on any Rancho Murieta lake.

D. Boats must be free of any foreign or invasive species which could be introduced into a body of water within Rancho Murieta.

Section 5. Fishing

A. A valid California fishing license is required.

B. No live bait, except worms, may be used in any Rancho Murieta lake. This includes minnows, goldfish, bluegills, or any other fish. Artificial lures are permitted.

C. Only catch and released fishing is allowed. No fish may be taken from any Rancho Murieta lake, except for special events approved by RMA.

D. Guests must be accompanied by a property owner or resident while using the facilities.



These sections are a copy from RMA rule IX – USE OF COMMON AREAS, PARK, AND LAKES



A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the RMA building



Wishing all many tight lines.



Thank you,

Rancho Murieta Fishing Club