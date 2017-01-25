It's an honor and a privilege to serve you

It’s official — I am your New Supervisor! I cannot fully express what an honor and privilege it is to serve as Sacramento County District 4 Supervisor. I want to sincerely thank Rancho Murieta for its enthusiastic support for my campaign — thanks to you, I’m proud to share that we won Rancho Murieta by a strong majority!

My priorities remain clear — we need to ensure strong public safety, fix our roads, encourage economic development, support veterans and tackle the growing homeless problem. And, I want to make sure that I am hearing from and responding to the community.

I are taking ninety days to assess or operations and establish systems that will enable us to best serve the residents and businesses in our district.

You will soon be invited to participate in a survey that will help us evaluate and improve our services based on what you want to see.

I will be reaching out to you with a regular email newsletter (so please sign-up at http://www.bos.saccounty.net/District4) that focuses on the county - and issues specific to Rancho Murieta. We will also be establishing informal Citizen Advisory Committees that specifically address the most pressing issues. If you wish to participate please contact Matt Hedges at hedgesm@saccounty.net.

Again, thank you Rancho Murieta for the strong support and for entrusting me the great honor and responsibility of serving you! If you want to contact me, call me at 916-874-5491 or e-mail me at SupervisorFrost@saccounty.net.

Sue Frost represents the 4th District, which includes all or part of the communities of Citrus Heights, Folsom, Orangevale, Antelope, Rio Linda, Elverta, Gold River, Rancho Murieta, North Highlands, Carmichael, Foothill Farms, and Fair Oaks.