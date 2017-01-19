HomeGroupsRancho Murieta Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis presents a bat expert Thursday at 7 p.m.

Published January 19, 2017

The Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta welcomes bat expert JoEllen Arnold to the group's Thursday evening meeting 7 p.m. Thursday.  Arnold is renowned as a bat expert and has studied bats throughout the western United States, Africa, central Europe and Africa.  Through workshops and her studies she has become a "crusader for bats." Her presentation will educate us on all things bats, including bringing a couple bats for show and tell!

Join the Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta in the Country Club's Patio Terrace room.  Guests and visitors are always welcome to join us.  Light refreshments will also be served.

