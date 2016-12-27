Men's Club hosts dinner with Bob Husband

The Rancho Murieta Men's Club invites our members to a very special evening. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, join new Country Club owner Bob Husband for dinner and a discussion of his vision of our club as he becomes the new owner. We will have a Question & Answer session after his statements.

This Men's Club "Member Only" event gets started with no-host cocktails at 6:30 and dinner at 7 PM.

Dinner will include a carving station with rib eye steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad, and dessert. Cost is $20 per member, with the Men's Club subsidizing the balance. Contact Cheryl Roberts at 354-3416 to reserve your spot.

If you're not a Men's Club member, contact Joe Alves Jr. at Joe@JoeAlves.com to join.

-- Bob Gransee, Publicity