Niners hold Turkey Shoot and fun tournaments

The R.M. Niners held their monthly meeting and luncheon on Nov. 10 following the annual Turkey Shoot tournament . October awards were presented to Mary Carroll and Mary Lou Dininger for having chip-ins. The most improved handicap was Cindy Fowler with Elaine Fowler-2nd, Sue Henner-3rd, Cathleen Riebe-4th and Sally Montagne-5th.

Winners of the Turkey Shoot: Overall low net winner was Laura McAllister with 32 net. First flight: Ann Petterle-1st, Mary Beth Alameida-2nd, Cindy Fowler-3rd and Mindy Jenkins-4th. Second flight: Deb Viney-1st, Mary Carroll-2nd, Elle Skurla-3rd and Elizabeth Meyer-4th. Third flight: Gloria Lawrence-1st, Sally Montagne-2nd, Angela Witt-3rd and Judy Benjamin-4th. Fourth flight: Jane Miller-1st, Barbara Buzdon-2nd, Jo Ann Patwell-3rd and Frances Aguilar-4th.

Toni Vaughan announced the winners of the Eclectic tournament played during the year.

South front overall low net winner was Judy Somers. First flight: Andrea Johnson-1st, Ann Petterle-2nd, Mary Beth Alameida-3rd. Second flight: Peggy Harrigan-1st, Elizabeth Meyer-2nd, Sue Henner-3rd. Third flight: Toni Vaughan-1st, Carol Randall-2nd, Barbara Buzdon-3rd.

On the South Back: Overall low net was Elaine Fowler. First flight: Barbara Armstrong-1st, Mary Lou Dininger-2nd, Carol Kenobbie-3rd. 2nd flight: Deb Viney-1st, Judy Benjamin-2nd, Mary Carroll-3rd.

Third flight: Jo Ann Patwell-1st, Fran Hubbert-2nd, Sally Montagne-3rd.

On Nov. 17 we played a Turkey Surprise fun tournament where 2 holes were drawn and tossed out.

Winners were: Jo Ann Patwell-1st, Sue Girsch-2nd. Tied for 3rd. were Mary Lou Dininger, Judy Benjamin, Elle Skurla, Renee Renwick, Liz Smaker, Barbara Buzdon and Fran Hubbert.

Playing a scramble on Dec. 1 and winning first place were Elaine Fowler, Andrea Johnson, Angela Witt and Gloria Lawrence. Second place winners were Carol Kenobbie, Marti Gatlin, Judy Benjamin and Toni Vaughan and third place winners were Chris Pasek, Brenda Rutherford, Jane Miller and Jo Ann Patwell.

The most improved golfer for the year was Elizabeth Meyer. Winning the playoff in Oct. for the low net Gold Charm was Jane Miller and the low putts Silver Charm was won by Elaine Fowler.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Mary Lou Dininger

Publicity

