Pilgrims on the Camino speaker Thursday at 7 a.m.

Thursday morning's Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta will feature speaker Kerri Daniels. Kerri is the founder and co-organizer of the Sacramento Chapter of the Pilgrims on the Camino. Kerri will share her experiences as a walker and a volunteer on the Camino de Santiago in Northern Spain. She has walked both the Camino Frances and the Camino Portugal. The Kiwanis meetings are held at The Villas Clubhouse on Murieta Parkway and begin promptly at 7:00 am. Guests are always welcome to join us. A light breakfast is also served.