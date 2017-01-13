HomeGroupsRancho Murieta Women's Club

Samba Conmigo Dancers will entertain at Jan. 25 luncheon

Published January 13, 2017
happy_2017_happy_25th_anniversary_rancho_murieta_womens_club.jpg

Rancho Murieta Women's Club (RMWC) invites you to our January luncheon featuring Samba Conmigo Dancers.  You will feel like you are in Brazil or Las Vegas with their wonderful costumes and high energy dancing!

Date & Location ~ Wednesday, January 25th, Rancho Murieta Country Club

Luncheon Includes ~ Stuffed Mushrooms, Caesar Salad, Cheese & Garlic Ravioli or Chicken & Garlic Ravioli with Cream Pasta Sauce, Seasonal Vegetable and Gala Dessert.

Drink of the Day ~ lanc de Bleu Champagne $3.50 glass / $21.00 bottle

Cost ~ $25 for RMWC members and $35 for non-members

Reservation Information ~ This luncheon will have reserved seating like the Fashion Show. Deadline is Thursday, January 19th, 5:00 P.M. Drop box location: 7019 Lindero Lane. For more information, contact Cindy Shamrock at 354-1918 or Barbara Armstrong at 541-1884.

