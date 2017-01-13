Samba Conmigo Dancers will entertain at Jan. 25 luncheon

Rancho Murieta Women's Club (RMWC) invites you to our January luncheon featuring Samba Conmigo Dancers. You will feel like you are in Brazil or Las Vegas with their wonderful costumes and high energy dancing!

Date & Location ~ Wednesday, January 25th, Rancho Murieta Country Club

Luncheon Includes ~ Stuffed Mushrooms, Caesar Salad, Cheese & Garlic Ravioli or Chicken & Garlic Ravioli with Cream Pasta Sauce, Seasonal Vegetable and Gala Dessert.

Drink of the Day ~ lanc de Bleu Champagne $3.50 glass / $21.00 bottle

Cost ~ $25 for RMWC members and $35 for non-members

Reservation Information ~ This luncheon will have reserved seating like the Fashion Show. Deadline is Thursday, January 19th, 5:00 P.M. Drop box location: 7019 Lindero Lane. For more information, contact Cindy Shamrock at 354-1918 or Barbara Armstrong at 541-1884.