The Niners were happy to start playing golf in March with semi-dry conditions.

We have the following Charm & Putt Winners for March 9th:

Low Net, Ann Petterle with 41

Low Gross, Mary Lou Dininger with 55

Low Putts, Laura McAllister with 16

The winners of our Fun Postable Tournament played on March 16th are:

1st Place results: Carol Kenobbie, Sue Girsch, Gloria Lawrence and Frances Aguilar with a score of 110.

2nd Place was a tie score of 112. Hole # 5 was selected to break the tie since it’s the hardest hole.

But that resulted in another tie with a score of 23. That tie was broken by using hole # 3, as number 3 is the second hardest hole resulting in scores of 21 and 23.

2nd Place results: Andrea Johnson, Elle Skurla, Cathleen Riebe and Jane Miller.

3rd Place results: Mindy Jenkins, Cheryle James, Barbara Armstrong and Betty Ferraro.

-- Sheryl Bray, Publicity Chair

From left, Ann Petterle, Mary Lou Dininger and Laura McAllister.