Once again, Kiwanis is sponsoring the 3rd annual “Best Hat Contest” to be held during the Pancake Breakfast at the Lake on the 4th of July! This fun event is open to all residents of Rancho Murieta. There is a $3 entry fee.

Hat decorating workshops will be held at the RMA Building on:

June 14th at 1:30 pm

June 22nd at 11:00 am

June 28th at 11:00 am

Bring your hat, your ideas, decorating supplies (some decorations will be provided or may be purchased) and all ages above 8 years old are welcome!

Judging categories are:

Best Team Award (2 or more people)

Most Patriotic Award

Silliest Hat Award

Best Hat under age 8 Award

The “Grandest” Award

Judging is at 10 am. For more info, text only to (916) 747-3206.