Amador County farmers markets are open
When looking for a weekend or evening drive, many Murietans head east, to the Gold Rush towns that are part of our area’s history. Time it right and you can shop for farm produce and goods at the same time at Amador County’s farmers markets.
The markets offer locally grown produce, artisan baked goods, local olive oil, jams, jellies, fresh cut flowers and unique crafts. They take place at these locations into late September:
- Saturdays in Sutter Creek: North Main Street parking lot, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Sundays in Jackson: El Dorado Savings Bank parking lot, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Wednesdays in Pine Grove: Pine Grove Community Park, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Thursdays in Plymouth: McGee Park on Main Street, 4-7 p.m.
