Area prepares for high winds and water

A tree gave up the ghost late Tuesday afternoon near the North Course's fourth green. Click for larger image.

[Updated at 5:20 p.m.] The Cosumnes River was rising rapidly Tuesday afternoon and headed for a crest that would cause flooding in Wilton. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning at 2 p.m., saying strong winds could down trees and cause power outages throughout the area in the afternoon and evening.

The Cosumnes at Michigan Bar was forecast to crest at 14.5 feet at 1 a.m. Wednesday. That’s two feet higher than Monday’s levels and a foot beyond the point where the river tops its banks and runs into Wilton.

Southerly winds of 20 to 40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph, were predicted into late Tuesday.

Emergency reinforcement work continued on the levee at Wilton Road in Wilton, where a boil in the levee wall was spotted Monday. Residents in flood-prone areas there were encouraged to leave their homes by Sacramento County, which will open an evacuation center Tuesday night.

Paul Siebensohn and Darlene Thiel of the Rancho Murieta Community Services District discuss the district's storm preparations.

At Rancho Murieta’s Community Services District, Paul Siebensohn, the director of field operations, and Darlene Thiel, the general manager, looked at maps of the community’s levee system and talked about the measures CSD has taken to safeguard the community.

CSD is responsible for two levees and six dams in the community, one levee wrapping Murieta Village and the commercial area and one flanking the south side of the Cosumnes River, protecting Murieta South. There have been no problems with the storms so far, Siebensohn said.

“We’ve had staff on the entire weekend,” he said. “Security’s also been doing patrol, monitoring river levels, as well as myself and my staff throughout the weekend. So we’ve really been on top of it, and we’re going to be monitoring things as they come up today as well.”

In 2010, as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the levees were certified as able to withstand a 100-year flood, Siebensohn said, adding that the levees required no repairs to earn the certification. The 1997 flood, which CSD has called a 150-year to 200-year event, did prompt some levee repair, he said.

A 100-year flood indicates an event that statistically has a 1 percent chance of occurring in any given year.

Siebensohn said CSD does formal inspections of its levees and dams quarterly – “and basically all the time.”

He said staffers inspect daily. Each of the dams, for example, has a pump at its base, which pumps away water from the base. “We’re always checking that stuff, always making sure it operates correctly,” Siebensohn said.

“Periodically, we have these checklists that we go through and make sure everything’s operational. ... We’re testing the pumps, making sure they’re functional, and we have alarm systems on both levees,” he said.

Tuesday morning's wind and rain felled a tree on Alameda Drive, leading to the Country Club. At mid-morning, a crew was busy cutting up the tree and getting it out of the street. Photo by RMA Maintenance