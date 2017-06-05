Aviation Week offers a high-flying memory

If you know a student who loves airplanes, Aviation Week might be the best week of his or her summer. The June 26-30 event, in its sixth year, is sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association 1476 at Rancho Murieta Airport.

Aviation Week has classroom segments on pilot ground school, a chance to help build a full-scale aircraft and trips to Mather and McClellan air fields. Tuition is $279, and it includes lunch each day and all supplies. There is tuition assistance for students who would like to attend but can't afford it.

For more information, call Kimberly at (916) 607-4023.

Click the attachment below to see the full flyer.