Blood drive will help address severe shortage

Next week's Women's Club blood drive is especially important because Northern California is experiencing an extreme shortage of donated blood. Here’s your chance to help out, and maybe win a 55-inch TV.

The drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Cantova Way. A recent posting by the Women’s Club explained the requirements to be a donor. (It's easy: Just be at least 16, in generally good health, and weigh 110 pounds or more.)

BloodSource, the Sacramento-based not-for-profit that stages the Women’s Club’s quarterly blood drives, explained the sudden blood scarcity: “The recent winter storms, combined with the effects of the cold and flu season, plus donors returning to their regular routines after the holidays, have kept blood donors away from community blood drives and donor centers.”

All blood types are in demand, BloodSource said, but type O-negative is most urgently needed.

BloodSource is holding a special promotion to help draw donors. Donors will be eligible for drawings for a 55-inch flat-screen TV and a $250 Raley’s gift card.

BloodSource began with a single blood bank in Sacramento in 1948 and has grown into one of the leading blood centers and blood research organizations. It now covers Northern and Central California.