Candy for your family and the troops

It’s the holiday season, so you’ll find the Kiwanis selling See’s Candies around Rancho Murieta. It's a quick answer for a holiday or hostess gift.

The whole gamut of See's goodies is for sale inside Murieta Plaza’s Business Center, thanks to owner Greg Nelson. You’ll also see a candy table set up outside the Local Bean Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, thanks to owner Beth Machado.

In addition to buying a box as a family gift, you can also donate it to the Kiwanis Treats for Troops program, which ships the candy to troops deployed far from home.

Kiwanis volunteer efforts support local events, scholarships and a variety of youth and senior programs that benefit the community.

