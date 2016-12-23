A Christmastime ride on the Cosumnes

A group of rafters on a professionally guided tour were working the Cosumnes south fork at Granlees Dam at sunset Thursday, as seen in photos by neighbor Alicia Correia. She says there were two rafts, two kayaks and about 10 people. Alicia adds, "The people had no idea they were in Rancho Murieta. I told them if my pics came out well I'd ask you to put up a good one on RM.com. (Thanks, Alicia!) For the photo you really want to see, with the dam spillway payoff a few seconds before, click to the next page. Click photos for larger images.