HomeCosumnes River

A Christmastime ride on the Cosumnes

Published December 23, 2016 | Filed under

Rafters 1

A group of rafters on a professionally guided tour were working the Cosumnes south fork at Granlees Dam at sunset Thursday, as seen in photos by neighbor Alicia Correia. She says there were two rafts, two kayaks and about 10 people. Alicia adds, "The people had no idea they were in Rancho Murieta. I told them if my pics came out well I'd ask you to put up a good one on RM.com. (Thanks, Alicia!) For the photo you really want to see, with the dam spillway payoff a few seconds before, click to the next page. Click photos for larger images.

Rafters 2

Premier Mobile Tire
Blue Valley Remodeling
Neighborhood Pro Handyman
Dr. Do A Lot's Professional Pet Sitting
North State Golf Cars
Barrett Services
Upper Level Maintenance
Home Care Assistance
InaSemrau.com
InterState Propane
1A Advanced Garage Doors
Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
KK Collision Center
Murieta Health Club
Chase Electrical
Affordable Blind Solutions
Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
Rancho Murieta Learning Center
Doctor's Inn
Squeaky Clean
Go Fore Pizza
Dawny Corsaut
Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
Rancho Murieta Properties
Sac City Cabinets
Rancho Murieta Country Club
Damon's Computer Service
Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties

Change text size

-A A +A

Free classified ads

Forum posts

Recent comments

view counter
view counter
view counter

These companies bring you RM.com

Directory advertisers

User login