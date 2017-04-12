Crime: Storage burglaries, cars entered

Cut padlocks and thefts from storage spaces were reported over the weekend at the Rancho Murieta Airport storage facility. In unrelated incidents, a number of unlocked cars parked outside overnight in Murieta North were entered.

Security Chief Paul Wagner said at least four vehicles were entered late Sunday night. “Nothing of real value was taken,” he said in an email. There was no forced entry in any of the situations, he said.

He offered advice that’s repeated whenever would-be thieves go through unlocked vehicles: “Please lock your vehicles anytime you leave them unattended, even here.”

Sheriff’s Sgt. Tony Turnbull said Tuesday that seven units may have been entered at the storage business, and an investigation has been opened. He could not speak to items taken. He said there are no suspects.

Rancho Murieta Security logs say a person reported suspicious activity at the storage facility around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, and Security patrol saw two vehicles run the stop sign at Cantova Way soon after.

Wagner said he has been told two thieves used a storage code to enter the facility and then cut padlocks to enter individual units. He said a number of items were lost, including a fifth-wheel hitch from the bed of a truck. Sheriff’s investigators are reviewing a video recording, he said.

One Murietan whose space was hit said they’ve identified a telescope and some card-table chairs as missing, but the inventory of stored items is still going on.