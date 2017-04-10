CSD GM resigns after two years in job

Darlene Thiel, the Community Services District’s general manager for the last two years, will be retiring from the job this summer and returning to her native Florida to be close to family, the CSD announced Monday.

She joined the CSD in 2008 as director of administrative services and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2013, next in line to replace longtime general manager Ed Crouse, whose retirement was expected. When the board went outside the CSD to hire Crouse’s replacement in 2014, Thiel resigned and took a position as assistant general manager of the Citrus Heights Water District.

The person who won the CSD job resigned after only four months, and the board turned to Thiel as an instant fix to a large problem. She started as GM at the end of that year.

During her time with the CSD, she demonstrated budgetary expertise, working out the financing for the district’s water-treatment plant, so the district didn’t have to borrow from an outside source. She saw the plant project to completion as general manager.

The CSD’s brief release said the board has “greatly appreciated Thiel’s service and dedication.” The search for a replacement will begin immediately, the announcement said.

In recent months, Thiel has headed a project to determine the future of Security. Its completion will be left to her successor. Her last day will be July 7.