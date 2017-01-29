Home

CSD sessions on recycled water, Security chief

Published January 29, 2017

The Community Services District has a couple of special meetings this week. One is to review its recycled water plan and pre-design report, and the other is an open house for the new Security chief.

The water session, addressing the history and planning behind the CSD’s handling of recycled water and new development, will be held 1 p.m. Monday. The open house, a chance to say hello to Security Chief Paul Wagner, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. He won’t have a presentation; you’re invited to drop by anytime.

Both sessions will be held at the CSD Building, across Jackson Road from the South Gate.

