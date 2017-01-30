Dev Clark, sportsman and family man, dies

Dev Clark, a man who loved his family and the outdoors, died Jan. 23 at the age of 89. Services will be held Saturday in Salt Lake City. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Local Bean Cafe in Rancho Murieta.

Mr. Clark enjoyed meeting people. He worked part-time at Ace Hardware in Murieta Plaza for several years. He served on the Rancho Murieta Village board. He also volunteered at the Sacramento Railroad Museum, conducting tours.

He loved to travel and to engage in outdoor activities – golf, fly fishing, snow skiing, water skiing and camping. He earned a private pilot’s license in 1975 and later received a multi-engine rating.

Fresh out of the service after World War II, Mr. Clark once recalled, he set an auto-racing speed record at Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, driving 189 mph.

In a 2007 interview, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, he explained his philosophy of life: “To stay close to my kids, as close as I could, and still do the things that I like to do. It worked out pretty good, I think.”

Deveaux Clark was born May 13, 1927 in Lehi, Utah. He joked that he’d been named after the only other person he knew who was named Deveaux – the milkman.

Growing up in the Salt Lake City area, he had a half-brother and three half-sisters. His father, Sylvester, was a sheep rancher. His mother, Susanna Jane, was a housewife. During World War II, she worked at the Remington arms plant in Salt Lake City.

In the 2007 interview, videotaped for the Clark family by Murietan Frank Falusi, Mr. Clark told the story of his life:

His father was ruined by a Depression-era business calamity: “He lost 9,000 head of sheep overnight. They were out in the West Desert ... and they ate this weed that killed them, poisoned them. He ended up with about a thousand head out of that whole herd. It broke him financially and it broke him spiritually. He just never recovered from it.”

Lying about his age, the 16-year-old Mr. Clark joined the Navy in 1943 as a submariner and served later on a destroyer, the USS Rowen, where he was serving when the war ended.

He earned his high school diploma in 1945 through the U.S. Armed Forces Institute, a remote-education service launched during the war. After the war, he earned a degree in business education from the University of Utah.

He went to work as an agent for Farmers Insurance Co. in Utah and advanced in the company, moving to positions in Billings, Montana, and Pocatello, Idaho, and spending a good deal of time on the road.

In 1964, his wife of 14 years, the former Maurine Dunyon, died after a long illness. Wanting to come in off the road, he moved his three children to Salt Lake City, where he bought his own agency and became a district manager for Farmers.

In 1965, he met Marge (Marjorie) Jacobson, a woman with four children. They married the following year, creating a family with seven children.

He retired from the Farmers agency and sold the business in 1986. They moved to Rancho Murieta the following year.

Between 1988 and 2013, Dev and Marge Clark and many of their Rancho Murieta friends traveled to St. George, Utah, to complete in the World Senior Games in golf. The Rancho Murieta athletes won many medals.

Dev and Marge Clark celebrated their 50th anniversary last Feb. 3.

He is survived by his wife, Marge; his sons Day Clark and Cody Clark; his daughter, Jennie Peterson; and his extended family, daughters Sharon Lints and Linda Olsen and sons Tom Jacobson III and Karl Jacobson as well as 26 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.