HomeYour neighbors

Doing their part to help Northern California

Published January 23, 2017 | Filed under

Blood drive

Neighbor Amy Skaggs makes a donation, with BloodSource's Christopher Kunze lending a hand, at Monday's blood drive at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Cantova Way. Skaggs' donation puts her at one gallon in lifetime contributions. Northern California is in extreme need of blood, according to BloodSource, the region's blood center. The drive is sponsored by the Women's Club and St. Vincent DePaul.

Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
Upper Level Maintenance
Trujillo Tow and Transport
Premier Mobile Tire
1A Advanced Garage Doors
InaSemrau.com
Damon's Computer Service
Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
North State Golf Cars
KK Collision Center
Neighborhood Pro Handyman
Dawny Corsaut
Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
Sac City Cabinets
Rancho Murieta Country Club
Go Fore Pizza
Rancho Murieta Properties
Blue Valley Remodeling
Rancho Murieta Learning Center
Dr. Do A Lot's Professional Pet Sitting
Squeaky Clean
Murieta Health Club
Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
Affordable Blind Solutions
InterState Propane
Barrett Services
Home Care Assistance
Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
Chase Electrical

Change text size

-A A +A

Free classified ads

Forum posts

Recent comments

view counter
view counter
view counter

These companies bring you RM.com

Directory advertisers

User login