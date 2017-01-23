Doing their part to help Northern California

Neighbor Amy Skaggs makes a donation, with BloodSource's Christopher Kunze lending a hand, at Monday's blood drive at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Cantova Way. Skaggs' donation puts her at one gallon in lifetime contributions. Northern California is in extreme need of blood, according to BloodSource, the region's blood center. The drive is sponsored by the Women's Club and St. Vincent DePaul.