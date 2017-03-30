DUI, firearms charges follow vehicle crash

A Lake Tahoe-area man was arrested Wednesday night on DUI and firearms charges after the car he was driving crashed into a tree at Rancho Murieta Airport.

CHP Officer Michael Bradley identified the driver as Zachary D. Weiner, 32, of Incline Village, Nevada. He crashed a 2012 Mercedes Benz C63 into a tree shortly before 8 p.m., Bradley said. The accident occurred at the southern end of Murieta Drive, next to the airport’s parking lot.

Bradley said a .357 revolver was found in the car, resulting in a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

Rancho Murieta Security Chief Paul Wagner said Thursday that his department received calls around 7:45 p.m. about a car racing at the airport, and when a patrol car arrived the vehicle was "speeding out of the airport at a very high rate of speed."

After the crash, Wagner said, it was apparent Weiner was intoxicated. When he became combative and attempted to leave, Wagner said, Weiner was handcuffed and held by Security.

Federal Aviation Administration records say Weiner is a licensed pilot with a commercial certification.

CHP reports on the accident first called for an ambulance, but later amended the report to say the accident involved only minor injuries.

When RanchoMurieta.com approached the accident scene, a man who identified himself as Preston Beer, the son of the airport’s owner, ordered the reporter away, saying it was private property and no one was allowed there.

Weiner was booked into Sacramento County Jail and released early Thursday.