Easter Egg Hunt coming up Saturday

The Kiwanis Club's annual family picnic and Easter egg hunt takes place Saturday at Stonehouse Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a fire equipment display, SPCA animals, entertainment by the Murieta Dance Company, and a sheriff's canine demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase for activities that include crafts, cookie decorating, a petting farm, glitter tattoos and balloon art. The egg hunts begin at 11:40 a.m. This is the schedule:

11:40 – 11:50, ages 2-4

12:00 – 12:10, ages 5-7

12:20 – 12:30, ages 8-10

Families are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic lunch to enjoy when the egg hunt is over. Frozen yogurt, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.