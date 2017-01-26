Emil 'Gene' DeCrona dies at 91

Emil “Gene” DeCrona, a longtime Murietan who loved travel, golf, motorcycles and outdoor activities, died Jan. 20 in Carmichael at the age of 91. A funeral Mass will take place 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Cantova Way. A reception will be held at the church reception hall.

Mr. DeCrona, who moved to Rancho Murieta in 1998, left the community last year to move to assisted living.

Said a tribute from his family: “Gene was a wonderful dad, brother, uncle and papa, who his family and friends will always remember as a godly and loving man.”

Born March 15, 1925 in La Salle, Illinois, Emil Eugene DeCrona moved with his family to Los Angeles as a young boy. He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served in World War II. After the war, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department and worked for three years before being called back to military duty for the Korean War.

After that military service, he returned to the Los Angeles police and served for 28 years, retiring at the rank of captain.

After a divorce, Mr. DeCrona married Bonnie P. Phillips in 1970. In 1976, they relocated to the Sacramento area, where he began work for the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). He retired in 1987.

He was an active member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, the Sacramento Area Blue Line Association, Sons in Retirement and the Rancho Murieta Senior Men’s Club.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three children, Larry DeCrona of Santa Ana, Karen Godbold of Irvine and Rodney DeCrona of Quincy; a brother, Donald DeCrona of Reno; a sister, Alice Jenks of Bakersfield, and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place 11 a.m. March 16 at Resurrection Cemetery, 966 Potrero Grande Drive, in Rosemead, with military and law enforcement honors.