ETC sets the table for a summer of fun

Lake Clementia Amphitheater is the home of ETC's shows every summer.

Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta is putting the polish to another summer of fun at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. ETC's season opens with the traditional party gathering May 7, and the shows begin June 10. This summer there will be tributes to Motown, Jimmy Buffett and the Beach Boys, Boston and Styx, Earth Wind and Fire, and Elton John.

Sunday, May 7

ETC Kickoff. Wine tasting and food provided by local restaurants and a chance to win prizes. 3 to 5 p.m., Country Club.

Saturday, June 10

Nathan Owens Detroit Legends. This 10-piece band plays all your favorites, from the Four Tops, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and special appearances by tribute artists playing Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Tina Turner.

Songs we want to hear: Are you kidding? Any of the million Motown hits.

Saturday, July 1

Landsharks. A Jimmy Buffett / Beach Boys tribute band that can play many different styles of music. The Landsharks put on a fun, entertaining show that gets the crowd going.

Songs we want to hear: “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Barbara Ann,” “Surfing USA,” “Kokomo.”

Saturday, July 22

Boxtyx, featuring David Victor, formerly of Boston. They recreate the music of Boston and Styx with a full complement of top musicians, reproducing Boston’s guitar harmonies and lightning keyboard runs as well as the lush backing vocals and theatrical style of Styx.

Songs we want to hear: “More Than a Feeling,” “Don’t Look Back,” “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Too Much Time on My Hands.”

Saturday, Aug. 12

Kalimba – the Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire. Kalimba brings an Earth, Wind and Fire experience, transporting the audience back to the first time they heard these unforgettable songs. The 10-piece band, which includes a full horn and rhythm section, got together in 2011 and has been touring nationally.

Songs we want to hear: “September,” “Shining Star,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Let’s Groove,” “That’s the Way of the World,” “Devotion.”

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kenny Metcalf as Elton & the Early Years Band. A tribute to the greatness of Elton John, with a band that can recreate the original album sounds skillfully.

Songs we want to hear: “Bennie and the Jets,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man.”