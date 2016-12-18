Even with Santa, you can't be too careful

Photo gallery: See 25 photos of people at the Santa Brunch

Five-year-old Kai Gran was more cautious than most, deciding to check out Santa and Mrs. Claus before stepping up and confiding his Christmas wish list at Sunday's Santa Brunch at the Country Club. The North Pole visitors chatted with children, parents took photos, and everyone enjoyed a holiday brunch. You can see Kai with his best friend Blake Wertzer, 5, and Blake's dad, Bryan, as they waited to see Santa. That photo is part of the gallery collection of 25 photos. Click photo for larger image.