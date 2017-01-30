Faymarie Mayes, 30-year Murietan, dies at 77

Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday for Faymarie Mayes, who died Jan. 14 at the age of 77. She had lived in Rancho Murieta for 30 years. Services will be held at Rancho Murieta Community Church, on Cantova Way.

Said a family remembrance, “She loved spending time with family, who affectionately called her Mom, Grandma, G-ma, ‘G’ and Gigi, playing bridge with several groups of amazing friends in Rancho Murieta, reading several novels a week, traveling by air and sea and being a member of the Bonnet Rouge Red Hat Society. She was loved and respected by many and had a knack for being a friend to those in need.”

She and her first husband, Robert J. Cox, lived in many places around the country while he served in the Air Force. They settled in Walnut Creek in 1967, where they raised their children. She was employed as an R.N. at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek until 1987, when she moved to Rancho Murieta.

After she retired, she enjoyed helping her second husband, Fred Mayes, at his downtown J Street jewelry store. The store had a clock on the street that bears the Mayes name. The clock is still there.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Mrs. Mayes was a graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School and Sacramento City College, where she received a degree in nursing

She is survived by three children, Jon Cox, Kevin Cox and Kimberly Cox-Trull, and three stepchildren, Sandy Cooper, Doug Mayes and Meg Rife, as well as 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A reception with the family will follow Saturday’s services. The church is requesting that flowers by delivered by 3 p.m. Friday. Condolences can be sent to the family, care of Kimberly Cox-Trull, 9208 Premier Way, Sacramento 95826.