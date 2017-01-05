Five-day flood watch is forecast

Sand and sandbags are available at the Community Services District and Rancho Murieta Association buildings.

Northern Californians are advised to prepare for a dangerously wet stretch in the coming week, with the Cosumnes River forecast to reach flood levels. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Sacramento area from Saturday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

The Weather Service predicts the Cosumnes River will crest at 15.6 feet at Michigan Bar Sunday night, 3½ feet above flood level. That would surpass the river's level during the flooding of February 1986 but be three feet shy of the record levels of January 1997, which flooded parts of the Country Club's South Course and closed stretches of Jackson Road west of Rancho Murieta.

Forecasters say weekend flows on the Cosumnes could exceed the rushing waters of 1986, which ruptured multiple levees.

Click to see a larger version of this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warning about water on roadways.

After a dry Friday, the NWS forecast says rain will arrive early Saturday, followed by rain and gusty wind Saturday night and Sunday. Another windy, wet spell is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sandbags and sand are available at the Community Services District Building, on Jackson Road across from the South Gate, and in the Rancho Murieta Association parking lot on Murieta Parkway. There are other sandbag locations around Sacramento County, the closest at the County Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Road, near Bradshaw Road, and at the Wilton Fire Station on Dillard Road.

Here’s a state video on the correct way to fill and deploy sandbags: