Good Samaritans, rescuers and rainy roads

During Thursday evening’s heavy rain, Deer Creek rose quickly and overwhelmed Scott Road, as it often does. A drama played out – apparently involving Murietans – at the usual flooded spot south of Boys Ranch Road.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a car with two people, believed to be residents of Murieta South, headed south on Scott Road. They tried to drive through the low spot and flooded the car’s engine. The water was so high the couple couldn’t open the car’s doors.

Murietan Damon Mercado drove up, heading north, and saw the flooded car and a second car stopped short on his side of the flooded creek.  He and the people in the second car – a Murieta woman and her nephew, Mercado believes – talked about how to help the people in the flooded car. They called authorities and reported the stuck car.

The nephew waded out to the flooded car – once, twice, three times – trying to get the people to come out. Eventually, they climbed out the car’s window and waded to safety.

Once on dry land, wrapped in blankets Mercado provided, the couple climbed into the second car with the woman and nephew. The couple who’d been stuck worried about soaking the rescuers’ car seats. Don’t worry about it, they were told. They were given a ride home.

We don't know the names of any of the people involved, other than Mercado, who provided this telling of the story.

The lessons here? It’s the season for Good Samaritans, and bless them. Also: Always be cautious driving Scott Road in the rainy season.

