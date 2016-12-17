A holiday parade, on four wheels or two

Photo gallery: See 20 photos of parade participants

With his bike decorated and lighted, Lawry Yerby was a worthy participant in Saturday's Murieta Village Christmas cart parade. More than a dozen decorated carts took part, broadcasting holiday music and looping their way up and down Village streets at sundown, led by Santa and parade organizers Zoe Lasater and Espe Walker, who handed out candy canes. Click photo for larger image.