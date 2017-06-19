Hot enough for you? (Yes, thank you)

The weather forecast calls for triple digits through Saturday, so when is adult night at Summerfest Spray Park? Monday morning, with temperatures well into spray-park range, kids and parents were gathered at our community splasher, at Riverview Park on the South. The spray park is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 7 p.m. Click photo for larger image.