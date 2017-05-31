Jon Prenez, 30-year Murietan, dies at 77

Jon Prenez, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and 30-year resident of Rancho Murieta, died May 19 at the age of 77. His family writes of his life here, "Jon loved everything about Rancho Murieta – golf and tennis with his buddies, and living in a beautiful community filled with lakes, wildlife and kind friends and neighbors."

He was also a member of Rancho Murieta's Corvette Club and enjoyed many road trips and social events. One of his favorite activities, his family says, was helping children at Cosumnes Elementary School with math and English.

Jon Ernest Prenez was born Nov. 6, 1939, and spent his early years in Newark, N.J. He was greatly influenced by aircraft flying over his apartment headed to war in Europe. When he was 10 he took his first flight in a Cessna over the Statue of Liberty. He was hooked.

He graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School in 1957 and attended Newark College of Engineering for a year, but he developed an interest in attending the Air Force Academy. After two attempts and much persistence, he attained his goal. During his time there he won various honors and became captain of the varsity fencing team and was ranked seventh in the nation.

After graduation in 1964 he completed navigator training at Mather Air Force Base and became an academic and in-flight instructor. He attended officers training school in 1969 and was selected for graduate school, earning a degree in communicative arts/public affairs from the University of Denver. Following graduate school, he was assigned to Danang Air Force Base in South Vietnam and flew electronic reconnaissance missions in 1972 and 1973.

After he returned home, Mr. Prenez was assigned to Travis Air Force Base, flying international airlift missions in the Pacific, including Hawaii, Midway Island, Wake Island, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Okinawa, Australia, Japan, Formosa, the Seychelles, Diego Garcia and Alaska.

In 1978 he was selected to oversee cleanup of radioactive soil and debris left from nuclear detonations on Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the 1940s and '50s and to return the land to the islanders who had been in imposed exile for more than 30 years.

Following Enewetak, he took over duties as 22nd Air Force (Military Airlift Command) executive officer before leaving for the University of Wyoming for an assignment as professor of aerospace studies and commander of the AFROTC.

His last assignment was as airfield manager at Mather AFB, where he retired in 1989. After retirement, he taught at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and University of Phoenix, and was the senior consultant to Sacramento County studying the reuse of Mather.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Scott; daughter, Michelle, and grandson, Jonathan.

Friends of Mr. Prenez are invited to a celebration of his life open house at 6766 Terreno Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24.