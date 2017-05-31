June 30 deadline for Summerfest scholarship

June 30 is the deadline to apply for one of two $1,500 scholarships being awarded by the community’s Summerfest organization to students who recognize the importance of volunteering and serving in their community.

You’re eligible if you’re a full-time student entering your first year of college, a full-time student already attending a four-year college or a trade school as a sophomore this fall, or a transfer student attending junior college full-time and transferring to a four-year college or a trade school this fall.

Residents of Rancho Murieta and Sloughhouse are eligible.

There’s more information at summerfest-ranchomurieta.org.