Kids Fishing Day is a sunny good time

See 24 photos from Kids Fishing Day

What happens when you put together 700 pounds of trout, 130 children and a sunny day at Lake Clementia? Kiwanis Club Kids Fishing Day. Katarina Hartmann, 10, was one of the star anglers Sunday morning at the lake. She counted a hefty 2.04-pound trout among the slew of fish she brought to the Rancho Murieta Fishing Club cleaning station (and then carried away, right). The annual event is co-sponsored by the Fishing Club and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Children learn the importance of good water quality, maintaining habitat for fish, fishing ethics, casting and fishing, and the care and cleaning of caught fish. Trout were planted for the event. A free barbecue lunch capped the day. Students from the Rancho Murieta Key Club helped Kiwanis volunteers prepare and serve food provided by Raley’s. Click photos for larger images.