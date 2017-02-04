HomeRM groups

Kiwanis Crab Feed fills St. Vincent Church hall

Kiwanis Crab Feed

Kiwanis Crab Feed

There was 750 pounds of crab for the cracking at Saturday night’s Kiwanis Crab Feed at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, but that wasn’t the only delicacy offered. Servers circulated with pricey caviar and two kinds of icy vodka, and patrons like Sam Somers Jr. swallowed a bump of caviar from the back of their hand and chased it with a small chug of vodka. That's Nancy Mazzoni serving the caviar. About 300 people chatted at their tables or bid on dozens of silent-auction items as music played. The event was a Kiwanis partnership with the Knights of Columbus. The servers were members of the Kiwanis Key Club, high schoolers who are the Kiwanians of the future. Click photos for larger images.

