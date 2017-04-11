Kiwanis offers memorial bricks at Lake Calero

The Kiwanis Club manages the Honor and Memorial bench at Lake Calero, and it offers a timely reminder that you can purchase a memorial brick there now for a $100 tax-deductible donation to Kiwanis. The bench is the centerpiece of the annual Memorial Day flag retirement, in about six weeks.

The location is peaceful and beautiful, with a view of snow-capped Sierra.

Your brick can carry a memorial with three lines of 15 characters each (including spaces). It can include letters and several characters. Forms are available at the Rancho Murieta Association Building, through Kiwanis members, or by calling Pamela Haines at 354-9786.