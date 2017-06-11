Motor City memories come to Clementia

Photo gallery: See 47 photos of the crowd and the show

Nathan Owens Detroit Legends warmed up a chilly Saturday evening at Lake Clementia Amphitheater with a show that began with a dynamic salute to the music and showmanship of James Brown. Godfather of Soul classics like “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” and “I Feel Good” filled the dance floor, and the tributes to Aretha Franklin (“Respect,” “Natural Woman”), Stevie Wonder (“Superstition,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours”), Michael Jackson (“Billie Jean,” “I’ll Be There”) and Tina Turner (“Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer”) that followed kept the party going strong. The first concert of Entertainment, Theatre and Culture's summer series attracted an audience of between 600 and 650, according to ETC. Click photo for larger image.