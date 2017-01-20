No surprise: Flooding closes Scott Road
Bill "Birdman" Gengler shared a photo of Scott Road today with this note: "Pictures show that Scott road is flooded today and there are no signs at either the North entrance from Folsom or the South entrance from Jackson Highway. Lots of cars getting there and having to turn around. Why no signs where they should be, so dozens of people have to turn around?" Click photo for larger image.
Scott Road has been in the "Flooded" category since early Thursday. Anyone who uses the road should know it's a crapshoot in wet weather and should always be cautious, signs or not. We have tried to help with information included in the traffic report on the RanchoMurieta.com home page. It reads the county's sensor and tells you whether the road is clear, approaching flood stage or flooded: