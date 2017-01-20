HomeWeather

No surprise: Flooding closes Scott Road

Published January 20, 2017

Scott Road

Bill "Birdman" Gengler shared a photo of Scott Road today with this note: "Pictures show that Scott road is flooded today and there are no signs at either the North entrance from Folsom or the South entrance from Jackson Highway. Lots of cars getting there and having to turn around. Why no signs where they should be, so dozens of people have to turn around?" Click photo for larger image.

January 20, 2017
Scott Road flooding info

Scott Road has been in the "Flooded" category since early Thursday. Anyone who uses the road should know it's a crapshoot in wet weather and should always be cautious, signs or not. We have tried to help with information included in the traffic report on the RanchoMurieta.com home page. It reads the county's sensor and tells you whether the road is clear, approaching flood stage or flooded:

Scott Road

January 20, 2017
Rescue on Kiefer near Jackson

From the Public Safety News Network on Facebook: "Firefighters helped a teenager trapped in flooded waters on Kiefer Blvd near Jackson Road this afternoon." CHP reports at the time said the water was up to the car's roof.

