Old cable/internet system is being shut down

Greenfield Communications, the company operating the community's cable TV and fiber services, will shut down the legacy cable/internet service in much of the North in January, with the rest of the North to follow. This shutdown of the old Rancho Murieta Association cable/internet service was planned in Greenfield's lease of the system from the RMA. If you're on the old system and you want cable or internet service, you must contact Greenfield.

More street shutdowns will follow, Greenfield said, until the old system is completely replaced. Here is Greenfield's announcement:

Legacy Service Shutdown Notice

The following streets on the dates listed will have the legacy systems taken offline permanently. If you have not contacted Greenfield to move over to the new fiber-optic system, please reach out to us at 888-230-0020 or support@egreenfield.com

January 3, 2017 - Via Sereno and Domingo

January 30, 2017 - Camino Del Sol, Ventana, Trinidad, Fuente De Paz as well as portions of Guadalupe and Puerto