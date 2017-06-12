Pickleball courts dedicated at Stonehouse

The Rancho Murieta Association dedicated the new pickleball courts at Stonehouse Park Monday morning. RMA President Bob Lucas wielded the scissors as he and Maintenance Manager Rod Hart spoke briefly about the genesis of the courts, which Hart said have already brought more foot traffic than the paved area had seen in many years. After the ribbon cutting, the pickleball players took to the courts, joined briefly by Lucas, a tennis player who learned that he has a bit to learn about pickleball. Click photo for larger image.