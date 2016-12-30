Home

Hour-long power outage hits North and South

Published December 30, 2016

[Final update, 9:12 a.m.] SMUD said power was fully restored at 8:47 a.m. to more than 10,000 customers in eastern Sacramento County hit by a power outage for more than an hour. All of Rancho Murieta was without power.

Security said the outage, which began shortly after 7:30 a.m., impacted North and South and down through the Village, including traffic lights. A neighbor reported the traffic lights were out all the way to Excelsior Road.

SMUD first thought a tree branch had fallen onto a line, but spokesperson Chris Capra said they saw no sign of that and weren't sure yet what had caused the outage.

