Raley's is set for Saturday store opening

Published January 12, 2017

In an announcement Thursday night, Raley's confirmed its plans to open its interim store -- Murieta Market by Raley's -- at 7 a.m. Saturday in Murieta Plaza but said it is changing its plans for a separate event Tuesday.

Here's the note from Chelsea Minor, director of public relations and public affairs:

The store is ready for opening on Saturday. Our team has worked very hard to get the store stocked for this weekend!

We did make one change -- we are not going to host a separate event next Tuesday.... We have opted to enhance the celebration on Saturday. Customers visiting Saturday will be able to do food tastings, Something Extra program sign-ups and some Raley’s giveaways.

The store's hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

when the new Raley's is Built, store hours?

Does anyone know when the "new"  Raley's is built on the property across the street,will it have the same hours as the other Raley's have in Folsom,Elk Grove, ETC. 6 am to 11 pm? Thanks, if you have the answer to that question.

 

