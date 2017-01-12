Raley's is set for Saturday store opening

In an announcement Thursday night, Raley's confirmed its plans to open its interim store -- Murieta Market by Raley's -- at 7 a.m. Saturday in Murieta Plaza but said it is changing its plans for a separate event Tuesday.

Here's the note from Chelsea Minor, director of public relations and public affairs:

The store is ready for opening on Saturday. Our team has worked very hard to get the store stocked for this weekend!

We did make one change -- we are not going to host a separate event next Tuesday.... We have opted to enhance the celebration on Saturday. Customers visiting Saturday will be able to do food tastings, Something Extra program sign-ups and some Raley’s giveaways.

The store's hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.