RMA, CSD board meetings are this week

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards hold their regular monthly meetings this week.

The RMA board meets in open session 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the RMA Building. The meeting includes an update on the Greens Park and board action on the cable TV channel lineup. The CSD board meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. Action items include the 2017-18 budget and a resolution in honor of General Manager Darlene Thiel, who leaves the district next month.

Meeting agendas are available as attachments below.